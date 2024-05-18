Advertisement

Binjor: A 13-year-old minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor allegedly strangled two of her younger sisters to death as her father was worried about having 5 children. The incident allegedly took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, while the two children were sleeping.

A senior police official stated that the incident took place late on Thursday night at around 12.30 am. Information was received at Noorpur police station about bodies of two girls found in a house in village Gauhawar Jait.

Advertisement

Appropriate legal action in the matter is being taken, says police official

Superintendent of Police (SP), Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said, when the police reached the house, they found Ritu (7) and Pavitra (5) lying on the floor. He added that spot investigation did not reveal any signs of forced entry.

Advertisement

Sahdev and Savita lived in the house with their five children.

Savita's two eldest daughters, the 13-year-old and a 9-year-old, were from her first husband, Pukhraj. The two deceased girls and their 1.5-year-old brother were from her second husband, Sahdev.

Advertisement

SP Jadaun said that during initial questioning, the 13-year-old said that two unknown people entered their house and strangled her sisters.

However, she later confessed to strangling them to death with a scarf as her father was worried because of the size of the family, he said.

Advertisement

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem and the minor accused girl is being interrogated, the police said.

Further legal action is being taken, said the police official.

