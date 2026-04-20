'Would Pull My Pallu, Touch Me': TCS Nashik Employee Shares Harrowing Experience

Nashik: A newly-married employee who had joined TCS Nashik as an associate shared her harrowing experience with the cops, in which she detailed how she faced several sexist taunts from her seniors who called her "player", "zero figure", and even one of them tugging her pallu. The employee whose in-laws stay at Nashik and her husband works in Pune, is one among half a dozen women who have alleged sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the IT giant's office in Nashik.

"Since June 20, 2025, following my marriage I have been working at the TCS Nashik branch as an 'Associate'. My three-month training began on June 24, 2025. My training leaders were Shahrukh Qureshi and Jayesh Gunjal," she told the cops, as per reports.

She claimed that during her training period, one of her seniors, namely Raza Menon, who was the Team Lead of the Loans Branch, used to come up to her in and ask about her inappropriate questions. "Since your husband lives away, how do you manage everything? Don't you get scared? If you ever need anything at all, please let me know, I'll be there to help you anytime," she quoted Raza in her statement.

"You've just gotten married - where did you go for your honeymoon? What did you do there?" were some of Raza's questions hitting on her, as she shared the details with the cops.

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She even claimed that her Team Leader Shahrukh Qureshi also asked her similar questions, commenting on the nature of her marriage. "Is yours an 'arranged marriage' or a 'love marriage'?" Shah Rukh would ask her, she claimed.

Are Your Boyfriends Still Pursuing You

The comments turned deeply personal in nature and quite lewd. "If you don't get along with your husband, let us know; we'll teach you exactly what to do and how to go about it. You must have had plenty of boyfriends. How did you end up getting married after leaving them all behind? If those boyfriends are still pursuing you in the same way they used to, and your family or husband were to find out about it, what would happen? What would you do?" Raza told her, she claimed.

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What's Up Player

The woman also shared that Raza had also given her the nickname of "player".

"Whenever I came to the office, he would address me exclusively as 'Player.' If I encountered any difficulties with my work and mentioned them to Shahrukh, he would summon Raza. Raza would then come over and say, 'What's up, Player? Can't handle the work? If you're struggling, just let me know,'" the woman told the cops.

"Why doesn't your husband ever come here? You're newlyweds. How can he bear to live apart from you? If I were in his shoes, I wouldn't go anywhere without you; I would stay right by your side," she quoted him.

Pallu In Raza's Hand

The woman even claimed that Raza even pulled at her saree on the day of Gudi Padwa in March.

"I had come wearing a saree. As I was walking through the lobby, right across the pantry, I felt someone tug at my pallu (the loose end of the saree). When I turned around, I saw that my pallu was in Raza's hand. I immediately yanked my pallu back, whereupon he looked at me with a lewd gaze and smiled," she shared the details.

You Have A ‘Zero Figure’

The woman also claimed that an employee from another team, Asif Ansari, would repeatedly come and sit right next to her and even attempted to get physically close. “He would deliberately touch my body, grab my hand, and occasionally place his hand on my thigh or shoulder, causing me to feel deeply embarrassed,” she shared.

Detailing out her experience, the woman narrated that on one occassion he came close to her, touched her stomach and waist, and remarked, “You have a 'zero figure'”. On another occasion, Asif allegedly approached her and grabbed her all of a sudden, she claimed. "I shoved him away forcefully and fled the spot," she said.

She also claimed that Asif used to make “extremely vulgar and obscene remarks,” adding that since she was new to the job, she did not file any complaint.

The woman also claimed that he used to disturb her during lunch hours and hoped to find any pretext to sit next to her.

"He would come and sit right beside me, and place his hand on my thigh. He would say, 'Just as you cook for your husband, you should cook and bring food for me as well. You certainly had boyfriends before you got married, so what's the harm in having one more? Even though you are married now, that's fine by me. Whatever your physical needs may be, I will fulfill them,'" she claimed.

What's Ongoing In The TCS Case

The Nashik police have arrested eight persons in the case and have registered nine FIRs in the case.

TCS has clarified that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment, and the employees who were allegedly involved in sexual harassment have been suspended. The company has also announced an oversight panel and the engagement of external entities in its internal probe