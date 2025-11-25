“Wounds of Centuries Are Healing”: PM Modi at Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Shaheedi Diwas

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a special event honoring the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the esteemed ninth Sikh Guru.

PM Modi was present at the cultural event, which included a sand painting depiction of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life.

PM Modi addressed the gathering and release a special Coin and Commemorative stamp marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of the revered Guru, Tegh Bahadur Ji.

He said "Five or six years ago, another remarkable coincidence occurred. In 2019, on November 9th, when the Supreme Court's decision on the Ram Temple was announced, I was in Dera Baba Nanak for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor. I prayed that the path to the construction of the Ram Temple would be paved, that the aspirations of millions of Ram devotees would be fulfilled, and all our prayers were fulfilled. That very day, the decision came in favour of the Ram Temple..."

"Today, when the Dharma Dhwaja has been hoisted in Ayodhya, I have the opportunity to seek blessings from the Sikh community. Just a short while ago, the Panchjanya Memorial was also inaugurated on the land of Kurukshetra. Standing on this very land of Kurukshetra, Lord Krishna declared the protection of truth and justice as the greatest religion... Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji also considered the protection of truth, justice, and faith as his religion. On this historic occasion, the Government of India has the privilege of dedicating a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin at the feet of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I wish that our government continues to serve the Guru tradition in this manner. This sacred land of Kurukshetra is an important center of the Sikh tradition. See the good fortune of this land, almost all the Gurus of the Sikh tradition visited here during their holy journey. When the ninth Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, visited this holy land, he left an impression of his intense penance and fearless courage here,” he added.

PM Modi said, "Personalities like Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji are rare in history. Their life, their sacrifice, and their character are a great source of inspiration. In that era of Mughal invaders, Guru Sahib established an ideal of bravery... During the era of Mughal invaders, Kashmiri Hindus were being forcibly converted to Islam. Amid this crisis, a group of victims sought assistance from Guru Sahib. At that time, Sri Guru Sahib had replied to those victims that you all should clearly tell Aurangzeb that if Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur accepts Islam, then we will all adopt Islam..."

Speaking at the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... I also want to discuss an issue concerning the youth of our society, an issue that Guru Sahib also expressed concern about. This issue is addiction, the issue of drugs. Drug addiction has severely challenged the dreams of many of our youth. The government is making every effort to eradicate this problem, but it is also a burden on society and families. At such a time, the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur are both an inspiration and a solution for us..."

"We talk to the world about brotherhood and also protect our own borders. We want peace, but we don't compromise on our own security. Operation Sindoor is the most glaring example of this. The entire world has seen that the new India neither fears nor cowers, nor bows down to terrorism. Today's India is moving forward with courage and clarity, with full force," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We all know how the Mughals crossed all limits of cruelty even with the veer sahabzaade. Veer Sahabzaade accepted being imprisoned in the wall, but did not abandon their duty and dharma... We have included the teachings and lessons of the Sikh tradition in the national curriculum, so that the ideals of service, courage, and truth become the foundation of the thinking of our new generation…"

Speaking about Aurangzeb, the Prime Minister said ‘The cruel Aurangzeb ordered Guru Tegh Bahadur's imprisonment. However, Guru Tegh Bahadur himself announced his intention to go to Delhi. Mughal rulers even tempted him, but Guru Tegh Bahadur remained steadfast. He did not compromise on religion and principles. Therefore, to break his spirit and to divert Guru Sahib from the path, three of his companions, Bhai Dyala Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji, and Bhai Mati Das Ji, were brutally murdered in front of him. But Guru Sahib remained steadfast. His resolve remained unwavering. He did not abandon the path of religion. In a state of penance, Guru Sahib dedicated his head to the protection of religion…’

Following his engagements in Ayodhya, PM Modi arrived in Kurukshetra, Haryana, and opened "Panchjanya," a structure built in honor of Lord Krishna's sacred conch. Nayab Singh Saini, the chief minister of Haryana, accompanied him.

PM Modi next went to the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, an immersive experiential center that highlights the Mahabharata's ongoing cultural and spiritual significance with installations that recreate important scenes.