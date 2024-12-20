'Kuch Alp Viram:' Writer Sachidanand Joshi On Science, Sanatan and Sanskriti

New Delhi: Renowned writer Sachidanand Joshi graced Republic Bharat's cultural conclave, Sangam, where he spoke extensively about the confluence of literature, science, and the essence of Sanatan Dharma. Highlighting how the younger generation is disconnected from the true essence of Indian culture, Joshi emphasized that Sanatan Dharma is deeply rooted in science and logic.

"In our Dharma, every word and practice has scientific reasoning. However, we have failed to educate our younger generation about the true nature of Sanatan. Today, the youth ask for scientific facts, but we have not explained to them how our traditions are intrinsically connected to science," he said.

Joshi also spoke about his literary project, Kuch Alp Viram, a series of short stories capturing life’s small yet meaningful moments. "We often ignore the small joys of life in our pursuit of bigger goals. While traveling, we only focus on grand sights, forgetting the little moments that hold deep meaning. Through Kuch Alp Viram, I aim to document these small moments and connect with the youth," he said at the conclave.

Touching upon India's rich cultural heritage, Joshi discussed the making of the iconic Nataraj statue at the Bharat Mandapam. "Bharat Mandapam represents the unity of Indian culture. We chose the Nataraj mudra as it symbolizes cosmic energy and balance. The statue is crafted using the traditional Chola bronze method, reflecting our ancient heritage," he said.