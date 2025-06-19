'Y-Break’: UP Govt Introduces Quick Yoga Sessions For Employees. Know More

Lucknow: To promote workplace wellness, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the implementation of the ‘Y-Break’ Yoga Protocol across all government offices. This initiative, launched ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, aims to integrate short yoga sessions into daily office routines, helping employees combat stress and improve focus.

What is the ‘Y-Break’ Yoga Protocol?

The ‘Y-Break’ Yoga Protocol is a 5 to 10-minute yoga session designed specifically for office and desk workers. It includes light movements targeting the neck, back, and waist, along with deep breathing and mindfulness exercises. The goal is to reduce mental fatigue, release physical stiffness, refresh the mind, and restore energy.

Digital Tools & Awareness Campaigns

To ensure widespread adoption, the Government of India will utilise digital tools such as the Namaste Yoga App, Y-Break App, Yoga Calendar, and Yoga Glossary. Additionally, awareness campaigns will be conducted to encourage employees and the general public to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

Promoting Yoga Culture

Beyond government offices, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to foster a yoga culture at the grassroots level. NGOs will be engaged to connect yoga experts for Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) workshops and online training sessions. Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also be mobilised to ensure yoga becomes an integral part of daily life—not just for government employees but for the wider community.

Step Towards Healthier Lifestyle