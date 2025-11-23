Y-Category Protection For Baba Siddiqui's Son Zeeshan Siddiqui Withdrawn Days After Gangster Anmol Bishnoi's Deportation

Mumbai: The Y‑category security of Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of veteran NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, was withdrawn earlier this week, leaving the young leader with just two constables for protection. The security had been granted to Zeeshan, a former MLA, a few weeks after his father, Baba Siddiqui, was gunned down outside his office last year by armed gunmen in Mumbai.

Following the state government’s decision to withdraw the Y‑category security, Zeeshan Siddiqui called the move a betrayal. Notably, the former MLA, who has been outspoken about the loss of his father, said that the removal of the security cover felt like a betrayal. “Only two constables now remain with me… I fear for my safety and that of my loved ones. If anything happens to us, the responsibility must be fixed,” he said.

The decision to withdraw the security cover comes days after the US administration handed over the gangster Anmol Bishnoi, who is linked to the Baba Siddiqui murder case, to Indian security agencies.

The timing of the security cut is critical because Zeeshan has been thrust into the national spotlight for another reason. According to reports, he was recently contacted by US security agencies regarding the deportation of Anmol Bishnoi, a key suspect in his father’s murder. Zeeshan also confirmed receiving an official email from the Department of Homeland Security informing him of the removal of the fugitive from the United States. Sources close to Zeeshan said that while the deportation of Anmol Bishnoi may bring some closure, it does little to ease the immediate threat that Zeeshan perceives at home.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan remained steadfast, insisting that his commitment to public service would not be swayed by fear. “My father gave his life for this country… and I will not let that sacrifice be forgotten, even if I have to walk the streets with just two constables by my side,” he added.

The local party members have rallied around him, expressing disappointment that a leader who has already endured personal loss is now forced to look over his shoulder with minimal protection. Local leaders are calling on the state government to reinstate the Y‑category cover, arguing that the withdrawal not only endangers one family but also sends a disconcerting message about the value placed on the safety of elected representatives.