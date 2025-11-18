Updated 18 November 2025 at 09:54 IST
Yellow Alert In Puducherry: Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Heavy Rain Warning
All private and government schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal have been shut as yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for the area.
- India News
- 1 min read
Puducherry: Puducherry Education Minister A. Namachivayam on Tuesday announced the closure of all private and government schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal due to the heavy rainfall warning.
Puducherry has been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday, after which this warning was issued as a precautionary measure.
Advertisement
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today in view of the heavy rainfall. The forecast reads that the Union Territory will have "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain."
Alongside, Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi is also facing heavy rainfall.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 18 November 2025 at 09:54 IST