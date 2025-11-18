Yellow Alert In Puducherry: Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Heavy Rain Warning

Chennai streets under cloudy skies with orange alert banner for heavy rainfall warningYellow Alert In Puducherry: Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Heavy Rain Warning | Image: X

Puducherry: Puducherry Education Minister A. Namachivayam on Tuesday announced the closure of all private and government schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal due to the heavy rainfall warning.

Puducherry has been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday, after which this warning was issued as a precautionary measure.

