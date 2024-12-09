YesMadam Under Fire For Allegedly Sacking Over 100 Employees After Stress Survey

Noida: YesMadam, a Noida-based home salon service provider, has come under massive fire online after reportedly firing over 100 employees through email. The company conducted a mental health survey and, after "careful consideration," decided to terminate the employment of those who reported feeling stressed at work.

“What’s happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we’re feeling stressed? And not just me, 100 other people have been fired too," said one of the affected employees who was dismissed after participating in the survey.

Anushka Dutta, a former UX copywriter at YesMadam, shared a screenshot of the email sent by the company’s HR manager. The email detailed the results of the stress survey conducted by the organization.

“As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback," the email stated.

Initially, the message appeared to signal that the company would take steps to create a healthier work environment. However, the following announcement left employees stunned.

Ashu Arora Jha, YesMadam’s HR Manager, who delivered the decision, wrote, “To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress."