Yoga Rooms, Quiet Zones & More: What's New in Renovated Delhi Airport Terminal 1(T1)?

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI )'s oldest terminal, Terminal 2, will remain shut down from Monday-Tuesday midnight for what is said to be its last renovation. Due to this, IndiGo and Akasa Air operations have been shifted from Terminal 2 to the newly revamped Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport.
Passengers can now look forward to a smoother, more modern travel experience. Operated by DIAL, the updated T1 has been designed not only for greater efficiency but also for comfort and sustainability.
With these upgrades, Delhi’s T1 is set to redefine domestic air travel, offering passengers a more comfortable, connected, and conscious airport experience.
The terminal also has several passenger-friendly amenities, such as
Travellers can enjoy a more expansive retail and dining experience with a wider selection of food outlets and stores, including iconic brands that bring variety and convenience under one roof.
Dedicated quiet zones have been set up across the terminal, offering weary travellers a chance to relax and unwind in peace before their flight.
Passengers can make use of specially created yoga rooms for light stretching or meditation. Additionally, prayer rooms are available for spiritual or personal moments of reflection.
Comfortable, spacious seating zones are now equipped with ample charging stations, making it easier for groups and solo travellers alike to stay connected while they wait.
Technology-driven, hygienic washrooms have been introduced, ensuring a cleaner, more efficient restroom experience for passengers
T1 also includes first-aid and self-medication spaces to handle minor health needs and emergencies.
Families travelling with infants can now access well-equipped baby care rooms for feeding and diaper changes in a clean, private setting.
The new T1 isn’t just about comfort — it’s built for sustainability too. The terminal has been awarded a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification and incorporates features like natural lighting, recycled water use, and green energy systems. The goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.
Expanded to over 206,000 sq. meters, the terminal features high ceilings and a roof that changes color with daylight. Art installations by Indian artists also adorn the space, celebrating the cultural richness of India.
T1 will also include modern facilities like self-check-in kiosks, advanced baggage scanners, and mobile check-in options to reduce wait times. The number of baggage belts has also increased, and there’s improved access to cabs, Metro, and a 24/7 shuttle service running every 20 minutes to connect terminals.
