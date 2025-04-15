Yoga Rooms, Quiet Zones & More: What's New in Renovated Delhi Airport Terminal 1(T1)?

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI )'s oldest terminal, Terminal 2, will remain shut down from Monday-Tuesday midnight for what is said to be its last renovation. Due to this, IndiGo and Akasa Air operations have been shifted from Terminal 2 to the newly revamped Terminal 1 at Delhi Airport.

Passengers can now look forward to a smoother, more modern travel experience. Operated by DIAL, the updated T1 has been designed not only for greater efficiency but also for comfort and sustainability.

With these upgrades, Delhi’s T1 is set to redefine domestic air travel, offering passengers a more comfortable, connected, and conscious airport experience.

Here's a look at what’s new:

The terminal also has several passenger-friendly amenities, such as

Bigger shopping and food areas

Travellers can enjoy a more expansive retail and dining experience with a wider selection of food outlets and stores, including iconic brands that bring variety and convenience under one roof.

Quiet zones for rest

Dedicated quiet zones have been set up across the terminal, offering weary travellers a chance to relax and unwind in peace before their flight.

Yoga rooms and prayer rooms

Passengers can make use of specially created yoga rooms for light stretching or meditation. Additionally, prayer rooms are available for spiritual or personal moments of reflection.

Group seating areas with charging points

Comfortable, spacious seating zones are now equipped with ample charging stations, making it easier for groups and solo travellers alike to stay connected while they wait.

Smart washrooms

Technology-driven, hygienic washrooms have been introduced, ensuring a cleaner, more efficient restroom experience for passengers

Self-medication rooms

T1 also includes first-aid and self-medication spaces to handle minor health needs and emergencies.

Babycare facilities

Families travelling with infants can now access well-equipped baby care rooms for feeding and diaper changes in a clean, private setting.

Spacious, artistic design

The new T1 isn’t just about comfort — it’s built for sustainability too. The terminal has been awarded a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification and incorporates features like natural lighting, recycled water use, and green energy systems. The goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Expanded to over 206,000 sq. meters, the terminal features high ceilings and a roof that changes color with daylight. Art installations by Indian artists also adorn the space, celebrating the cultural richness of India.