Karnataka Horror: Teacher Molested & Buried Alive – The Yoga Skills That Saved Her

Chikkaballapur: A shocking incident has surfaced in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur, where a yoga trainer was buried alive in a deserted area after she was kidnapped, molested by a detective agency owner and his associates at gunpoint. According to the police, the accused abducted the victim, attacked her and buried her alive assuming she was dead. However, the 34-year-old yoga trainer used her yoga techniques to fake her death and managed to escape from the spot after all the accused fled.

The victim later reached the Chikkaballapur police and narrated the entire ordeal. Based on the statement, the police registered a case and arrested the owner of the detective agency, Satish Reddy, and his three associates along with a woman, identified as Bindu, for allegedly kidnapping the yoga trainer at gunpoint and attempting to murder her on October 24.

During the investigation, the cops found that the accused first stole a vehicle from the Koppal area and used it in the commission of the crime.

Police Recovered Stolen Vehicle, Jewellery From The Accused

Confirming the incident, a senior police official said, “Bindu suspected her husband of having an affair with the Yoga teacher and asked her friend, Satish Reddy, who runs a detective agency in Bengaluru, to keep a tab on the woman and her proximity to him. As part of the plan, Reddy allegedly befriended the victim some three months ago on the pretext of taking yoga classes from her and during this period, he managed to gain her confidence."

In her complaint, the victim stated that on the pretext of showing some places around the city on October 23, Reddy came to her house near Dibburahalli and took her in a car in which three other men were also present.

Further she alleged that they took her to a secluded spot on the outskirts of the city and allegedly stripped and assaulted her. The accused allegedly thrashed, threatened and strangled using a cable. She claimed that she played along, pretended to be unconscious and faked her death using breathing techniques.

“Assuming the woman died, the accused allegedly dug a pit and covered her body with thin layers of soil because they were in a hurry and feared to be caught. But before leaving, they took away all her gold jewellery,” a senior police officer said.

She claimed that she later managed to come out of the pit and with the help of some villagers, got clothes and managed to reach the police station to file a complaint, he said.

The woman was sent for a medical examination and admitted to a hospital. “Based on the complaint, we registered a case under sections of kidnapping, attempt to murder and other appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Based on the investigation, we arrested five people, including Reddy and Bindu, on November 6,” the police officer said.

The vehicle in which the victim was kidnapped was allegedly stolen from Bengaluru, police said, adding, the victim’s jewellery has also been recovered with the arrests.