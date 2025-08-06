Yogi Government Doubles Maintenance Allowance To Rs 4000 For Differently-Abled Students

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a substantial increase in the maintenance allowance for differently-abled students in an effort towards promoting inclusivity and social empowerment. The increase in the maintenance allowance has been implemented for disabled students studying in special schools run by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

According to reports, the allowance has been doubled from Rs 2000 per month to Rs 4000 per month, providing a much-needed boost to the lives of 2650 students across the state.

Relief for Disabled Children and their Parents

Notably, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities operates 28 residential schools for differently-abled students, providing them with a nurturing environment to grow and develop. The previous allowance of Rs 2,000 per month, fixed in 2016, had become inadequate to meet the needs of these students. The officials stated that the government's decision to double the allowance is an example that the UP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is committed to ensuring that every student, regardless of their abilities, has access to quality education and care.

Minister of State for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Independent Charge), Narendra Kashyap, hailed the decision as an important step towards social empowerment of the disabled. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, positive steps are being taken continuously for the social empowerment of the disabled," he said, adding that the increase in the maintenance allowance is a big relief for disabled children and their parents.

Following the government's decision, the Principal Secretary of the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Subhash Chandra Sharma, has issued instructions to all the Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, and departmental officers to ensure the smooth implementation of the increased allowance.