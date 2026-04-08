CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Greater Agra Project, Praises PM Modi's Leadership

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the Greater Agra project, marking a significant step in the region's urban development and infrastructure expansion.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted India's relative stability amid global challenges, attributing the country's progress to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You can see around the world that people are suffering because of wars. In some places, there is devastation from conflict, and in others, hardship from inflation. Yet India, free from such problems, is steadily advancing its development plans under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," Adityanath said.

He further asserted that India remains in a strong position compared to other nations grappling with economic and geopolitical crises.

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"Out of nearly 200 countries, India stands alone as one where, despite global turmoil, inflation remains under control. With strength and confidence, India continues to move forward on its journey of progress," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted major infrastructure developments in Agra.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Today, in Agra district, the Agra Development Authority performed the groundbreaking for 10 modern amenity-equipped townships under the Greater Agra Scheme (Raipur-Rahankalan) at a cost of ₹5,142 crore, along with the inauguration/foundation stone laying of 324 various projects worth more than ₹1,324 crore."

Emphasising the state government's development approach, Adityanath said that Agra has consistently received support under the "double-engine government."

"In the past 9 years, whatever Agra has asked for from the double-engine government, we have provided--it is this positive approach toward development, this firm resolve to carry forward our heritage, that brings true progress," he said.