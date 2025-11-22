Yogi Adityanath Orders Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants, Detention Centres to Be Set Up Across UP | Image: Yogi Adityanath/ X

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed all district magistrates to take strict action against illegal immigrants in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to set up temporary detention centres to house illegal infiltrators, according to a brief statement. The CM said that illegal immigrants held in detention centres will be deported to their countries of origin as per the standard procedures.

UP CM's stringent measures against illegal immigrants are aimed at ensuring national security and maintaining law and order in the state. This comes amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh and 11 other states and UTs.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called on citizens of the country to fully support the ongoing nationwide process of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying that the process is essential to protect the nation and democracy itself, with the exercise ensuring that "every single infiltrator" will be removed from the electoral list.

"Mein aaj yeh yeh spasht karna chahta hu ki hum is desh mein se eke k ghuspetiye ko chun chun kar bahar nikalenge, yeh humara pran nhai (today I want to make it clear that we will single-handedly remove all the infiltrators from this country. This is our pledge.) The SIR is a process to protect the country and our democracy.," Shah said while addressing the Border Security Force's 61st Raising Day event at Haripur, Bhuj in Gujarat.

The second phase of SIR is underway in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.