Yogi Adityanath Performs 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple on Ram Navami | WATCH

Gorakhpur: On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the traditional 'Kanya Pujan' ceremony at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. This ritual, a traditional part of Navratri celebrations, involves worshipping young girls as manifestations of Goddess Durga, symbolising purity and divine energy.
During the ceremony, CM Adityanath washed the feet of nine girls, adorned them with vermillion and sandalwood paste, and offered them gifts, including clothes and sweets. He also served them a special meal, part of honoring 'Matri Shakti' (the power of motherhood) and promoting gender respect.
The event was attended by devotees and temple officials, who joined the Chief Minister in prayers and rituals. CM Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh, encouraging them to embrace the teachings of Lord Ram and celebrate the festival with devotion and unity.
This year's Ram Navami celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple witnesses vibrant cultural programs and spiritual fervor, reflecting the state's rich heritage and commitment to preserving traditions. The Chief Minister's participation in the 'Kanya Pujan' ceremony shows his dedication to promoting cultural values and fostering community harmony.
