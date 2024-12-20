Yogi Adityanath's Big Statement: Sanatan Dharma Should Be Respected For Saving Civilisations

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Sanatan Dharma should be respected for saving the civilisations adding for centuries it has protected different beliefs but also made an attack on those who tried to destroy it.

"...I want to ask who were those people who destroyed the Sanatana Dharma's places of pride in the country and why did they do it? What was the intention behind it? It was a part of the conspiracy to make the whole earth a hell by carrying out these barbaric acts... the lineage and descendants of those who desecrated these temples will be destroyed... only Sanatana Dharma can establish world peace..." Yogi Adityanath said.