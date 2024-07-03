Published 20:07 IST, July 3rd 2024
Yogi Assures Accountability Will Be In Hathras Tragedy Where 121 People Died
Hathras Stampede: "There are several angles that need to be investigated...State Government has decided to have a judicial inquiry as well", said CM Yogi.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
CM Adityanath Inspects Hathras Stampede Site; 'Bhole Baba' Not Named in FIR | LIVE | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:07 IST, July 3rd 2024