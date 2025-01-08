Yogi Nails Sambhal Truth, Vows For Hindu Unity In Most Trailblazing Interview Ahead Of Mahakumbh

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , in his first biggest interview ahead of Mahakumbh with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami sent out a stern message to the WAQF ‘land mafia’ and made clearest position on the Sambhal truth. In the trailblazing interview that has gone viral, Yogi spoke on range of issues from Sanatan Dharma, Hindu Unity, Katenge Toh Batenge, Naya Prayaragraj and ‘surgery of old wounds’ as he promised to reclaim 'every inch of land' illegally occupied by the WAQF Board.

Labelling the Waqf Board as “Mafia Board” the firebrand BJP leader vowed to reclaim “every inch of Waqf land.” CM Yogi also hit out at the opposition, branding them as "danavs and asurs.”

Big takeaways from Yogi Adityanath's narrative-changing interview

Yogi’s strongest ultimatum to Sambhal-like rioters, says surgery only remedy for the Cancer

CM Yogi Adityanath said that the ‘Sanatan Parampara’ is the oldest tradition which cannot be compared with any other religion. On being asked about whether a Sanatan Board should be formed like the Waqf Board, CM Yogi highlighted the supremacy of Sanatan Dharma and dismissed comparisons between it and the Waqf Board.

“Our Sanatan Dharma has no limits. It is higher than the sky and deeper than the ocean,” he said adding that Sanatan Dharma should not be equated with Waqf Board which he termed as the ‘Mafia Board’.

With respect to the Sambhal issue, the UP CM said, “Old wounds need treatment, otherwise they will become cancer. There will be one surgery, and we must be prepared for it. No matter how big the abscess is, once the surgery is done, it will heal and move forward.”

Yogi vows to take back every inch of illegal Waqf land, compares them to Mafia

During the conversation, CM Yogi accused the Waqf board of claiming ownership of lands, including those used for the Maha Kumbh Mela. He assured that every piece of land taken under the name of Waqf ownership would be reclaimed and used for the welfare of the poor. “Remember, we will acquire every inch of our land,” Yogi declared. He added, “We will use the reclaimed land to build houses, hospitals, and educational institutions for the poor.”

“I often think, is it the Waqf Board or the Mafia Board?” he added.

Yogi brands Opposition’s stand as that of ‘Danavs & Asurs’

The UP CM also launched an attack on the Opposition terming them as ‘danav’ for playing divisive politics and further said that those who are dining in foreign plates, are tarnishing the government's image; the BJP leader also said that those who call themselves ‘accidental’, cannot be called Hindu. Yogi Adityanath also spoke about how several leaders of the Opposition do not have the morals to visit the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath also accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav of misusing the name of socialist icon Ram Manohar Lohia for “political gains” while ignoring his core teachings. He said, “They do politics in the name of Lohia ji, but have they ever read him? Lohia ji said if one wants to understand India, they must focus on two things. First, true socialism stays away from greed for wealth and progeny. You can see their (SP’s) example on this matter. Second, he said to understand India, one must study Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shankar. If they had read Lohia ji, they would have been saved from communal appeasement and could guide the next generation toward something meaningful.”

Those who slyly amended preamble can’t flaunt Constituion now: Yogi

Launching another attack on Congress , Yogi Adityanath said that the word ‘Secular’ was not part of the Preamble of the Constitution of India at first and was added later by the Congress, post the Emergency. The UP Chief Minister pointed out that the Congress has done several unconstitutional acts because the words ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ were not part of the Ambedkar Constitution.

Yogi says Sambhal mentioned in ancient Hindu texts, opposes Islamisation efforts

He accused past rulers of Islamizing Sambhal, saying, “Everything is pre-decided for Sambhal. They Islamized Sambhal, destroyed our signs of Sanatan Dharma, wells, and everything sacred to us.” Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath said, “Ain-i-Akbari stands as proof of how Shri Hari Vishnu Temple in Sambhal was vandalized and replaced with a mosque. Mir Banki, who destroyed the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, also destroyed Lord Vishnu’s temple in Sambhal.”

Yogi makes big comment on ghar wapsi and reconversions