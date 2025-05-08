Yogi Roars After India's Operation, Says, ‘Enemies Who Dared to Snatch Our Sisters’ Sindoor Lost Their Entire Clan’

Chief Minister Yogi lauded the precision of Operation Sindoor, saying it embodied the “it reflects the true sentiment of PM Modi and our security." | Image: CM Yogi - X

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday lauded the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor and described it as a “fitting and historic” retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Speaking after a late-night mock drill in Lucknow’s Reserve Police Lines, the Chief Minister lauded the precision of Operation Sindoor, saying it embodied the “true spirit of national vengeance and sacrifice.”

‘Operation Sindoor A Tribute to Our Sisters’

CM Yogi did not mince words as he addressed the media, expressing deep gratitude and admiration for the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their decisive action.

“I express my heartfelt appreciation and congratulate the Chiefs of the three forces as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the precision strikes carried out in Pakistan last night. Operation Sindoor reflects the true sentiment of PM Modi and our security forces towards our sisters who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack,” he said.

“Those who tried to taint the sindoor of India’s daughters and sisters have now lost their entire clan,” he added.

Precision Strikes in Pakistan and PoK: Nine Locations Targeted

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed that the Indian military conducted a high-risk operation targeting terror bases deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM.

Among the targets:

Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke

Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Bahawalpur

Mehmoona Joya Facility of Hizbul Mujahideen in Sialkot

LeT’s Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala

LeT’s Shawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad

Nation on Alert: Mock Drills Ordered Nationwide

The Chief Minister’s statement came shortly after overseeing a mock blackout drill in Lucknow, a precautionary measure. Similar drills were ordered nationwide by the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure preparedness for any retaliatory threats or escalations.