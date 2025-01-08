Yogi’s Strongest Ultimatum To Sambhal-like Rioters, Takes On Islamisation Agenda

CM Yogi issued strong warning to those engaging in riotous activities, referencing the recent tensions in Sambhal. | Image: Republic World

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a bold statement during his first major interview ahead of the Mahakumbh, made it clear that his government would not tolerate violence. In a fiery conversation with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, CM Yogi issued strong warning to those engaging in riotous activities, referencing the recent tensions in Sambhal.

Yogi Adityanath calls for action against Sambhal-like rioters

Addressing the rising tensions in Sambhal and other parts of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that lawlessness would not be tolerated under his leadership.

“Old wounds need treatment, otherwise, they will become cancer. There will be one surgery, and we must be prepared for it,” Yogi said, signaling a tough stance on rioters and troublemakers. “No matter how big the abscess is, once the surgery is done, it will heal and move forward.”

In a direct warning to those engaging in violence, he made it clear that the state government would act decisively.

Islamisation agenda in Sambhal

Yogi Adityanath did not hold back in accusing past rulers of deliberately Islamizing Sambhal. CM Yogi remarked, “Everything is pre-decided for Sambhal. They Islamized Sambhal, destroyed our signs of Sanatan Dharma, wells, and everything sacred to us.”

He pointed specifically to the destruction of the Shri Hari Vishnu Temple in Sambhal, citing it as evidence of systematic attempts to erase Hindu heritage.

The UP CM referred to the Ain-i-Akbari, the 16th-century document that outlines the governance of the Mughal Empire, to support his claim that the Vishnu temple was destroyed and replaced by a mosque.