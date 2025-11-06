'You Are Dividing Army on Basis of Religion, Caste': Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His Remarks | Image: ANI

Madhubani, Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of "dividing" the Army along religious and caste lines, days after the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha came under fire over his "10% of the population have control over the Army" remarks. He also targeted RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The senior BJP leader also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching a crackdown on the "anti-national" Popular Front of India.

"PM Modi has made the country safe. The PFI (Popular Front of India) even reached Phulwarisharif. It was an anti-national organisation... Tell me, should PFI be banned or not?" Amit Shah asked the crowd.

"From Kerala to Phulwarisharif, PM Modi put everyone from PFI behind bars. Lalu says they should be released. Lalu ji, they will never be released, remember my words," Shah said here at a public meeting.

In September 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates an 'Unlawful Association'.

"Rahul Gandhi just made a statement about how many people from a certain caste our religion are in our Army. Shame on you, Rahul Gandhi. You're dividing the Army on the basis of religion and caste. We respect brave soldiers of any caste or religion who join the army," Amit Shah added.

In an election campaign rally on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the Indian Army is "under the control of 10 per cent of the country's population," apparently referring to the dominance of upper castes in the institution.

Bihar has recorded a voter turnout of 60.13 per cent for the first phase of assembly elections, as of 5:00 PM, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Among the 18 districts, Begusarai recorded the highest turnout of 67.32 per cent, followed by Gopalganj at 64.96 per cent and Muzaffarpur at 64.63 per cent. Patna district picks up the pace with a voter turnout of 55.02 per cent.

Lakhisarai district recorded a voter turnout of 62.76 per cent, followed by Madhepura, which recorded a voter turnout of 65.74 per cent.