×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

NIA Sends Gautam Navlakha 1.6 Crore Bill for House Arrest, SC Says 'You Asked For It, Now Pay'

Gautam Navlakha will have to pay Rs 1.64 crore bill towards expenses raised by NIA in keeping him under house arrest, said SC.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest | Image:ANI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Gautam Navlakha will have to pay Rs 1.64 crore bill towards expenses raised by the National Investigation Agency in keeping him under the house arrest in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. 

The mentioned amount was spent to make available police personnel for his security during his house arrest which he himself had requested, the anti-terror agency said. 

Advertisement

The NIA told a bench of justices M M Sundresh and S V N Bhatti that Navlakha is required to make a payment of Rs 1.64 crore towards expenses for security.

“If you have sought for it, you have to pay,” the bench told the counsel representing Navlakha granting him one week's time to decide on how he would reimburse agency.  

Advertisement

“The liability, you know, you can’t escape because you asked for it (house arrest),” the apex court observed.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, representing the NIA, mentioned that Rs 1.64 crore is due and the 70-year-old man must pay for the security provided during his house arrest.

Advertisement

Terming the order of house arrest as “unusual”, the ASG said a large number of security forces were deployed round-the-clock for security during his house arrest.

The counsel representing Navlakha said there is no difficulty in paying per se but the issue was with respect to calculation.

Advertisement

The legal counsel appearing for Gautam Navlakha, said there’s no question of avoiding the payment, but the agency should provide details of the Rs 1.6 crore expenditure it has claimed to have incurred.

The social activist has been under house arrest from Nov 2022.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

a few seconds ago
NCB nabs Jaffer Sadiq

Who Is Jaffer Sadiq

a minute ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

4 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Justin Langer

Langer on Rohit Sharma

7 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

9 minutes ago
Border

Is Border 2 In Works?

9 minutes ago
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest

SC to Gautam Navlakha

11 minutes ago
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan

Sreeleela-Siva Groove

11 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

15 minutes ago
Nana Patole Car Accident

Nana Patole Car Accident

16 minutes ago
Vijay on GOAT set in Russia

Vijay's Viral Video

17 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa

Tamannaah Revisits Paiyaa

18 minutes ago
Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil On Aavesham

18 minutes ago
iPhone

Apple India

19 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Katchatheevu Issue

23 minutes ago
education news, students, exam

NIFT Admit Cards Out

24 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

25 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo