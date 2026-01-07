'You May Be Deported': US Embassy Warns Indian Students Against Breaking Laws, Calls American Visa A 'Privilege'

Washington D.C: The U.S. Embassy in India on Wednesday warned Indians studying in the United States of America about “serious consequences" for breaking laws in the Western country. The embassy stressed that U.S visa is a “privilege, not a right".

In a post on X, the embassy wrote, “Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa." Warning students about the risk of detention, the embassy tweeted, “If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas."

Further, the embassy requested the Indian students to follow the rules if they do not want to jeopardise their travel. It ended the warning by stressing, “A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right."

Last year, a video of an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the ground at USA's Newark Airport before being deported had garnered widespread outrage. The student's hands and legs were tied and he was heard saying, “Main pagal nahi hu…Ye log mujhe pagal saabit karna chahte hai. (I am not made. They are trying to prove that I am mad.)”

Advertisement

Later, reports had claimed that the man had entered the United States of America illegally without a valid visa.