'You've Voted For Me, Doesn't Mean You're My Boss,' Ajit Pawar Tells Public in Baramati
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar sparked a row after he told the public that they were not his 'boss' just because they'd voted for him.
Baramati: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar sparked a row after he told the public that they were not his 'boss' just because they'd voted for him.
Pawar remarked the same during a public gathering on Monday while receiving a memorandum amid his speech.
Addressing the crowd, Pawar quipped, “Just because you voted for me, it doesn’t mean you have become my boss or owner. Have you made me a farm labourer now?”
Pawar's reaction has once again caught the attention of political analysts and has gained momentum.
