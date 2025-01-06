'You've Voted For Me, Doesn't Mean You're My Boss,' Ajit Pawar Tells Public in Baramati | Image: PTI

Baramati: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar sparked a row after he told the public that they were not his 'boss' just because they'd voted for him.

Pawar remarked the same during a public gathering on Monday while receiving a memorandum amid his speech.

Addressing the crowd, Pawar quipped, “Just because you voted for me, it doesn’t mean you have become my boss or owner. Have you made me a farm labourer now?”