'You Were Wearing It': CISF Rejects Man's Apple Watch Theft Claim at Delhi Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has rejected the claims of a Gurgaon-based doctor who alleged that his Apple Watch was stolen during a security check at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

CISF responded by stating that CCTV footage “contradicted the sequence of events” and showed the doctor wearing the watch as he headed toward the boarding gate.

Dr. Tushar Mehta, a doctor from Gurgaon, posted on X, explaining the sequence of events in which he alleged that after placing his belongings in the security tray for screening, he discovered his Apple Watch was missing. He claimed he followed a man he suspected of being the thief to a watch store, where he saw the suspect handing the watch to a salesman.

Mehta further alleged that after some struggle, he recovered the watch. He also claimed that a CISF officer later approached him at the boarding gate and told him to apologize for his “rude behavior.”

“The review of the CCTV footage contradicts the sequence of events as described. After the security check, you were seen wearing your watch and heading toward the boarding gate without interacting with any CISF personnel. Boarding was completed smoothly and hassle-free,” the agency stated on X.

“Posting such unsubstantiated messages creates unnecessary apprehension among passengers and is avoidable,” they added.

What He Claimed:

Mehta claimed that the incident occurred when he placed his Apple Watch in a security tray for screening. Upon retrieving his belongings after the check, he noticed the watch was missing. He immediately alerted a CISF officer, who asked him to recheck his pockets and bag.

“I could feel that something was missing and realized I didn’t have my watch. I asked the CISF officer standing there, and he told me to check my bag and pockets again, which I had already done,” Dr. Mehta wrote in his post.

According to his tweet, at that moment, he noticed a man looking directly at him while walking away, which made him suspicious. He followed the man to a retail store inside the airport, where he confronted him along with an employee from Helios. After a tense exchange, Dr. Mehta forcefully retrieved his watch, but the suspect managed to escape.

“The sales guy at Helios came towards me and behaved strangely, even though he had nothing to do with the incident. I forcefully took out my watch,” he added.

Despite recovering his Apple Watch, the thief fled the scene.

“The Helios guy got involved, and meanwhile, the other guy left the shop and escaped,” he said.

He also claimed a CISF officer asked him to apologize. As Dr. Mehta was boarding his flight, he was approached by a CISF officer who demanded an apology for his alleged “rude behavior.”

“A CISF officer came with the Helios employee and asked me to apologize for my behavior,” he wrote.

To escalate the matter, Dr. Mehta called a senior CISF official, who was also a long-time patient of his, and put the call on speaker. The official briefly spoke with the CISF personnel at the scene.

“The CISF officer spoke to him very briefly and immediately left, saying, ‘Theek hai sir, aap jao’ (Alright sir, you may go),” Dr. Mehta recounted.