‘You Will Fall Asleep If…’: Old Video of Kiren Rijiju Mocking Rahul Gandhi for 'Dozing Off' in Lok Sabha Goes Viral

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after a 12-hour debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 voting against. During the lengthy debate, the NDA defended the bill, stating it to be beneficial for minorities, however, the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim."

In response to this, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, while introducing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha, questioned the opposition as to why Waqf properties haven't been used for the development of the nation and Muslims. Rijiju said that India has the highest number of Waqf properties in the world and questioned why they haven't been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims.

Rijiju also questioned the opposition's objections to the PM Modi-led government working for the betterment of Muslims.

"...When our country has the largest Waqf property in the world, why hasn't it been used for the education, medical treatment, skill development, and income generation of poor Muslims? Tell me, why has no progress been made in this regard so far? India has the largest Waqf property globally, yet it has not been utilized for the upliftment of the poor and the welfare of the people. If this government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , is working for the betterment of poor Muslims, then why is there an objection?" he said.

'This is Why I Ask You Not to....': Rijiju Mocked Rahul After He Dozed During Waqf Discussion

This heated debate comes months after an embarrassing moment for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , who was caught on camera dozing off during a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. A viral video on social media showed BJP MPs, including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP MP Giriraj Singh, mocking the Congress leader for falling asleep while the debate was underway.

As Rijiju was speaking on the bill, he and Giriraj Singh reportedly pointed towards Gandhi, drawing the attention of other BJP MPs, including Bhupendra Yadav and Jitendra Singh, who burst into laughter. Seizing the moment, Rijiju quipped, “That's why I tell you not to speak in between or not to try and interrupt repeatedly as it will make you fall asleep," he said.

The video was widely shared across social media, with BJP supporters ridiculing Gandhi’s lack of attentiveness during a crucial parliamentary discussion. The incident added fuel to Rijiju’s criticisms of the opposition, reinforcing his argument that they are not serious about governance and policy discussions.

An Attack on Muslims: Opposition

While Rijiju defended the amendments as necessary for transparency and efficiency, the opposition, led by Congress and other parties, strongly opposed the bill, calling it "anti-Muslims."

Other opposition leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi , warned that the bill would lead to increased government interference in religious matters. "This Bill is an attack on Muslims. The Modi government has started a war on my freedom. My mosques, my Dargahs, my Madrasas are on target. This government is not revealing the truth. This Bill violates Article 14- Equal Protection. Limitations will be imposed. By doing so, the encroacher will become the owner, and a non -Muslim will administrate the Waqf Board. This Bill also violates Equality For Law," he stated.