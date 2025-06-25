‘You’ll be Found in 35 Pieces If…’: Bride Threatens Husband on Wedding Night

The bride admitted her love for her ex in front of the family and said she was never mentally present in the marriage. | Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: What was supposed to be the beginning of a new life turned into a terrifying ordeal for 26-year-old Nishad from ADA Colony, Prayagraj. The groom on the night of his wedding was greeted not with affection but with a warning.

“Touch me and you’ll be found in 35 pieces. I belong to Aman,” said the bride identified as Sitara with a knife around her.

Recalling that night, Nishad said, “She did not let me come close. She threatened to kill me if I touched her. I sat on the sofa all night while she kept the knife under her pillow. I didnt sleep at all.”

Sitara admitted her love for Aman in front of the family and said she was never mentally present in the marriage.

“She told us Aman was the only one she would accept as her husband,” said the groom’s father, Ram Asare Nishad. “We tried everything, meetings, mediators, even a written agreement. But nothing worked.”

On the night of May 30, Sitara scaled the rear boundary wall of the house and escaped. CCTV footage captured her limping away into the night.

“She didn’t even have the key to the main gate,” said Ram Asare. “She ran straight to Aman. Now we’re left to deal with police visits, shame, and questions from everyone around us.”

The groom’s sister, Poonam, said Sitara even showed her romantic chats with Aman and threatened that he would harm Nishad if the marriage continued. “We were all scared—what if she hurt my brother or herself?”

Nishad’s mother, Shanti Devi, added, “I lived in constant fear. I’m relieved she left. At least my son is safe now.”

Sitara’s father, Lakshmi Narayan Nishad, expressed his helplessness. “We tried to make her understand. We even involved the community. But she never listened. She has brought us nothing but pain and humiliation.”