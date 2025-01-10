Young Man Commits Suicide, Blames Lover's Family For Harassment

Barabanki: In Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki a 25-year-old man, Sudheer Kumar, committed suicide, leaving behind a heartbreaking note and a Facebook post that revealed the troubles he faced in his personal life.

Sudheer had been in a relationship with his lover, Komal, for four years. Despite her family's opposition, the couple got married in court six months ago. However, things took a turn for the worse when Komal's family found out about the marriage.

In his Facebook post, titled "Hamari Adhoori Kahani" (Our Incomplete Story), Sudheer shared pictures of their court wedding and marriage certificate. He wrote about how Komal's family harassed him and asked him to die.

Sudheer's note, found after his death, revealed that Komal had told him she wanted to be with him, but after her family found out about the marriage, they stopped talking. Sudheer accused Komal and her family of harassment.

Sudheer's family members said that Komal's parents had asked him to agree to a divorce, but he refused, saying he would only do so if Komal asked him to.