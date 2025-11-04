Your PAN Card Will Be Invalid After Jan 1, 2026, Here's What You Must Do Now

New Delhi: If you haven’t linked your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with your Aadhaar yet, it’s time to act fast. From January 1, 2026, your PAN card will become invalid if it’s not linked to Aadhaar, according to the Income Tax Department.

This means you won’t be able to use your PAN for any financial activity such as filing income tax returns, opening bank accounts, investing in mutual funds, or even buying property.

What Happens If You Don’t Link It

Once the deadline passes, your PAN will stop working automatically. Any transaction that needs PAN verification, like your salary credit, TDS refund, or share trading, will get stuck. You might also face penalties or delays in financial work.

How to Link Your PAN With Aadhaar

The process is simple and online:

Visit the Income Tax e-filing website.

Click on “Link Aadhaar” under Quick Links.

Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

You can also check if your PAN is already linked by visiting the same portal and selecting “Know Your Aadhaar-PAN Link Status.”

Why Should You Do It?

The government made Aadhaar-PAN linking mandatory to curb fake PANs and ensure better tracking of financial records. While the original deadline was March 31, 2023, it was extended multiple times to help people avoid inconvenience.