Mumbai: A woman railway clerk from Mumbai’s Kalyan fell prey to cyber fraud after receiving a fake call, wherein the caller allegedly claimed that her son, pursuing MBBS, was caught in a rape case and save him, she needs to send money. According to the police sources, the victim railway employee transferred Rs 48,000 to the cheater, after believing his words. However, after realising that she was cheated, she filed a complaint to the police.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai, the woman realised that she got cheated only after sending Rs 48,000 to the caller. During the time, the woman was at her work place at Shahad railway station in Maharashtra’s Thane.

It is being said that on Monday morning, the woman, while being at her workplace, received a data call with a display image of a police official. The caller, without identifying himself properly, stated to the complainant that her son, an MBBS student in Nanded, has got stuck in a rape case in Pune district.

As per a police official, after coming to know about the case, the woman went into a complete panic zone and without even focusing on the fact that her son is in Nanded and not in Pune, she agreed to pay the amount asked by the fraudster in order to save her son.

The money was transferred via UPI on a number given by the swindler.

However, after sending money to the fraudsters, the woman called her son only to realise that she was conned.

A case under relevant sections was filed by the police on the complaint filed by the victim.

Further investigation into the matter is being taken.

