Updated 20 February 2026 at 14:10 IST
Desperate Congress Workers Storm AI Summit At Bharat Mandapam, Stage Shirtless Protest; Several Detained
Youth Congress Workers Detained After Shirtless Protest at AI Summit
Youth Congress Workers Detained After Shirtless Protest at AI Summit | Image: Republic
Delhi Police on Friday detained four to five individuals for protesting at the ongoing global AI Summit 2026.
(It is a developing story, further details are awaited.)
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 20 February 2026 at 14:00 IST