YouTuber Arrested From Haryana in Spying Case Linked to Pakistan

New Delhi: Hisar Police have arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agency. Malhotra’s arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected espionage activities conducted through digital platforms and cross-border connections.

Connections to Pakistani Intelligence

According to officials Jyoti Malhotra was in contact with an officer named Danish, who is associated with the Pakistan High Commission. Sources reveal Danish not only maintained communication with Malhotra but also facilitated her travel to Pakistan as part of a suspected operation to gather and relay classified information.

Jyoti Malhotra

Malhotra, known for running a popular travel channel, had visited Pakistan multiple times, raising concerns about potential intelligence leaks. Investigators claim she was involved in sharing sensitive information that could compromise India’s national security.

Larger Network of Espionage to be Uncovered

Malhotra’s arrest follows a series of detentions related to espionage activities. So far, at least six suspected Pakistani spies have been apprehended in Malerkotla, Punjab, and Haryana—all of whom are believed to have ties with Danish. Officials are probing the extent of the espionage network, focusing on how information was exchanged and whether it was linked to larger intelligence operations.

Jyoti Malhotra

The case has drawn attention to the dangers of information exchange through digital and social media platforms, with concerns over foreign intelligence agencies using influencers and content creators for covert operations. Security agencies are now working to trace additional suspects and analyse the data gathered from Malhotra’s communications.