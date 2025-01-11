Z-Morh Tunnel: Boosting Kashmir-Ladakh Connectivity With All-Weather Access – 5 Key Points

Srinagar: The highly anticipated Z-Morh tunnel, a critical infrastructure project is set to open on January 13 and revolutionize connectivity and economic growth in Sonamarg, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

This tunnel will not only provide all-weather connectivity to the famous tourist resort of Sonamarg but will also help connect Kashmir and Ladakh throughout the year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his eagerness ahead of his visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, for the upcoming tunnel inauguration, replying to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's post with images from his visit to the tunnel.

PM Modi said, "I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!"

Z-Morh Tunnel: 5 Key Points

The tunnel will shorten travel time between Gagangeer and Sonamarg to only 20–25 minutes, providing safe, year-round access to the area.

Z-Morh is a 6.5 km long tunnel built at a cost of 2400 crores.

The 6.4 km bi-directional Z-Morh tunnel, along with a 5.6 km approach road, connects Gagangir in Ganderbal to the Sonamarg health resort.

Z-Morh is named after the Z-shaped road section that previously existed at the location where the tunnel is being built.

This tunnel will help in boosting winter tourism across the region.

Heightened Security Before PM's visit