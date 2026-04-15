Z+ Security Withdrawn For Raghav Chadha Amid Rift With AAP; Central Cover Likely Soon

New Delhi: In a significant political development, the Z+ security cover of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been withdrawn by the Punjab Police, with sources indicating that a central security arrangement is now in the works.

According to reports, Chadha, who represents Punjab in the Rajya Sabha, had been provided Z+ category protection by the state government. The cover, however, was revoked last week, even as murmurs of an internal rift within the AAP continue to grow louder.

In the interim, the Delhi Police have been tasked with ensuring his security until a formal central deployment is finalised, sources said.

Rift Within AAP In Focus

The move comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Chadha and the AAP leadership. The party recently removed him from the post of deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, replacing him with Punjab-based MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, a shift that has triggered speculation of a widening internal divide.

Advertisement

Chadha has publicly pushed back against criticism from within the party, while sections of the Punjab unit have accused him of not strongly raising state-specific concerns in Parliament.

Security Shift Raises Questions

The withdrawal of Z+ security, a high-level protection cover typically involving dozens of personnel, has added a new dimension to the unfolding political situation.

Advertisement

Sources suggest that the Centre has now stepped in to provide security, though details of the category and deployment agency are yet to be formally announced. Until then, the Delhi Police personnel will continue to guard the MP.

Political Timing Under Spotlight

The development has drawn attention due to its timing, coming days after Chadha’s removal from a key parliamentary role and amid parallel action against other AAP leaders, including recent ED raids on party MP Ashok Mittal.

The sequence of events points to a churn within the AAP’s Punjab unit, with both organisational and security decisions now under scrutiny.

As of now, there has been no official statement from either the Punjab Police or central agencies detailing the reasons for the security withdrawal.

What Happened 2 Weeks Ago

The AAP replaced Chadha with Ashok Mittal. Though party leaders maintained the move is part of routine organisational reshuffle, leaders from other parties link it to an alleged rift between Chadha and party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Mittal had sought to play down the speculation of discord. “Raghav Chadha is our senior leader and will continue to remain so. I have taken over from him just as he took over from ND Gupta earlier. AAP is a democratic party and believes in giving opportunities to different leaders to raise important issues,” he had said.

In several posts on social media, Chadha had asked if it was a “crime” to raise public interest issues in Parliament. “Have I done something wrong?” Chadha had asked in the clip.

“Whenever I got the chance to speak in Parliament, I raised public's issues… but is it a crime or a mistake to do so? I am asking this because AAP has told the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to put a stop to Raghav Chadha's Parliament address,” he added.

In one of the video messages posted on X, Chadha directly addressed claims that he failed to walk out with the Opposition during protests in Parliament. “I state this as a challenge, cite even one instance where the Opposition staged a walkout and I did not join them,” he said.

Backing his claim, he pointed to CCTV cameras inside Parliament and urged that footage be checked. “Once that is done, the truth will become crystal clear,” he added.

Chadha also denied allegations that he did not sign a petition seeking the impeachment of a judge, calling it “another blatant lie”.

“Not a single AAP leader, neither formally nor informally, ever asked me to sign that petition,” he said, adding that several party MPs themselves had not signed it.

“The party has 10 MPs. Six or seven of their own leaders did not sign. So how is this my fault?” he asked, questioning why the blame was being directed solely at him.

Addressing a third allegation that he has become “timid” and raises trivial issues, Chadha mounted a sharp defence of his parliamentary conduct.