Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

Zee Trims 50% Workforce At Tech Centre in Bengaluru

ee Entertainment on Friday made the announcement of reducing the number of employees at its Technology and Innovation Centre (TIC) in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Zee Trims 50% Workforce At Tech Centre in Bengaluru | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Zee Entertainment on Friday made the announcement of reducing the number of employees at its Technology and Innovation Centre (TIC) by approximately 50% after heeding the recommendations of a special committee.     

The decision was reached after the committee conducted marathon research and evaluation of its business verticals, prompting to streamline company's operation accordingly. 

The staff strength at company's Bengaluru-based business vertical that offers technology solutions will be reduced by 50 per cent to match the target to achieve cost-effective structure.

It's not yet known that how many employees will be impacted by company's lay off move. However, news agency PTI reported that Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) in its latest annual report said that there Bengaluru TIC centre has over 650 engineers ‘who give us an unparalleled edge in the race to win the digital ecosystem’.

Trimming of employee number also comes in the backdrop of ZEEL's monthly management metorship, called 3M Program. 

“Basis the guidance received from the board during the recently conducted 3M Program, the MD & CEO (Punit Goenka) has pruned the TIC’s structure by approximately 50 per cent and streamlined its scope of work,” ZEEL said in the statement.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

