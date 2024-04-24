Advertisement

Bengaluru: Residents of Bengaluru are getting ready for a unique celestial treat today, on Wednesday, when there will be a phenomenon known as "Zero Shadow Day," in which their shadows will briefly disappear. On April 24, this rare astronomical phenomenon is scheduled to take place between 12:17 and 12:23 p.m. Locations in latitudes similar to Bengaluru will experience it. At 13.0 degrees north latitude, Bengaluru witnesses these phenomena twice a year, usually on April 24/25 and August 18. Every year, around the equinoxes in March and September, it is typically noticed.

People are likely to see the occurrence not just in Bengaluru but also in areas like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bhopal, and Kanyakumari.

Zero Shadow Day: Other Cities Of India

Hyderabad: 09 May and 05 August (Local Noon: 12:12, 12:19)

Mumbai: 15 May and 27 June (Local Noon: 12:34, 12:45)

Bhopal: 13 June and 28 June (Local Noon: 12:20, 12:23)

Kanyakumari: 10 April and 01 September (Local Noon: 12:21, 12:22)

Bengaluru: 24 April and 18 August (Local Noon: 12:17, 12:25)

Zero Shadow Day: Read In Details

Zero Shadow Day is an astronomical phenomenon caused by Earth's axial tilt of around 23.5 degrees and its orbit around the Sun, where the Sun is directly overhead at solar noon. Because the sun passes directly overhead at the equinoxes, this effect is most noticeable in areas close to the equator. In the regions between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, it happens twice a year.

This is a significant cultural and educational event that is frequently observed as a singular astronomical event. It's an opportunity to teach people about the axial tilt of the Earth, its orbit around the Sun, and how the sun's angles change with the seasons.