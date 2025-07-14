‘Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Must Be Upheld’: EAM Jaishankar’s Strong Message to China During Beijing Visit | Image: X

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday and underscored India’s unwavering stand against terrorism while calling for a stable, constructive relationship that benefits the wider world.

Jaishankar Flags Terrorism, Calls for Stability

Jaishankar, in opening remarks during the talks said, “Tomorrow, we will be meeting in the format of the SCO, whose primary mandate is to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism. This is a shared concern and India hopes that zero tolerance for terrorism will be strongly upheld.”

His comments come as both countries recalibrate relations strained by the 2020 Ladakh military standoff.

Jaishankar said the resolution of border frictions over the past nine months had laid the foundation for restoring strategic trust.

“It is now incumbent on us to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation. We have agreed that differences should not become disputes, nor should competition ever become conflict,” he said.

He also stressed that peace along the Line of Actual Control remains the “fundamental basis” for bilateral relations.

This is Jaishankar’s first trip to China since the violent Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, which marked the worst border crisis in decades.

The standoff finally eased after India and China completed disengagement in Demchok and Depsang last October, following an agreement reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Jaishankar’s visit coincides with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave in Tianjin, which he is attending alongside foreign ministers of other member states.

China is currently chairing the SCO.