'Zero-Tolerance on Crimes Against Women & Children': Bengal BJP Govt as Accused Arrested in Narendrapur Minor Girl Assault Case
The arrest comes a day after a high-level meeting convened at the Baruipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Office to review the disturbing incident. State Minister Agnimitra Paul praised the police for their prompt action and reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to ensuring justice and safety
- India News
- 1 min read
Narendrapur, West Bengal: In a firm response to the recent assault on a minor girl in Narendrapur, the newly-formed BJP government in Bengal has reiterated its firm “zero-tolerance” policy towards crimes against women and children, with the main accused arrested on Tuesday.
The arrest comes a day after a high-level meeting convened at the Baruipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Office to review the disturbing incident. State Minister Agnimitra Paul praised the police for their prompt action and reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to ensuring justice and safety.
“No one involved in crimes against women and children will be spared,” Minister Agnimitra Paul stated on X.
“We remain committed to justice, safety, and a strict zero-tolerance approach towards such heinous acts,” she said.
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The minister expressed appreciation for the Baruipur SP and the entire police team for their “prompt and swift action in this sensitive matter.”
Authorities have assured that the investigation is ongoing and that all those involved will face stringent legal action.
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This case has drawn widespread attention, with local residents and women’s rights groups demanding continued vigilance and faster delivery of justice in sensitive cases involving minors.
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