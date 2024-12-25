Zomato Delivery Boy, Dressed Up As 'Santa Claus' On Christmas, Forced To Remove Costume By Hindu Organisation | Image: X

New Delhi: A food delivery boy in Indore dressed as Santa Claus was asked to take off his costume by members of the Hindu Jagran Manch on Wednesday.

The activists of the Hindu organization argued that wearing such attire on festivals doesn’t convey any message.

The delivery boy however explained that the company had provided him with the Santa Claus outfit for Christmas Day.

Hindu Jagran Manch activists countered that if wearing costumes for religious messages is allowed during Christian and Muslim festivals, similar expressions should be permitted during Hindu festivals as well.