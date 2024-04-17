Advertisement

Zomato, one of India’s largest food delivery services has upgraded its services and announced the launch of “large order fleet,” which is a first in India. This new fleet is launched to handle the bigger orders for parties and events of up to 50 people. Moreover, this will be an all electric fleet as the Zomato CEO wrote on his X account. Deepinder Goyal wrote, “Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of upto 50 people.”

Further in this thread he also explained the need of this new fleet and how difficult it was to cater the big orders. He said, “Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience wasn’t what we really aspired for. These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato.”

He also said that the project is in process and they are adding many enhancements in these vehicles, like temperature related things. “Having said that, these vehicles are still “work in progress”, and we are in the process of adding important enhancements to them – like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control – to ensure everything arrives just the way you like,” he said.

He also explained the importance and motivation for this new fleet and said, “we don't build products and services to make money. We make money to build better products and services, so we can serve our communities better. This is one of such endeavours.”

Zomato is one of those companies in the industry which is sitting on the top and still putting out new things every few months. Previously they rolled out the “Pure Veg Mode” services for the veg customers and said that the person in that fleet will wear a green uniform and the delivery box will also match the uniform. But after receiving backlash they rolled it back.

