New Delhi: Zomato is soon going to launch India's first "Large order fleet" for better handling of large orders for parties and events, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on Tuesday.

It will be an all-electric fleet, as per the CEO. However, these vehicles are still ‘work in progress' and the company is in process to add more enhancements to the vehicles to carry the high volume of orders.

The brand-new fleet is specifically designed to serve large orders for gatherings of upto 50 people.

“Today, we are excited to introduce India's first large order fleet, designed to handle all your large (group/party/event) orders with ease. This is an all-electric fleet, designed specifically to serve orders for a gathering of up to 50 people,” Goyal wrote on X.

Sharing pictures of the electric vehicle comprising of large delivery carts.

The CEO said that the massive order were handled through multiple regular fleet delivery executives and the satisfaction of the customer was not ideal. He stated that a large order fleet will combat those problems and shortcomings effectively.

In a separate tweet, Goyal said, “Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience wasn’t what we really aspired for. These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato.”

“Having said that, these vehicles are still ‘work in progress’, and we are in the process of adding important enhancements to them – like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control – to ensure everything arrives just the way you like,” he added.

Meanwhile, last month, Zomato faced a lot of criticism after Goyal declared the launch of a “pure veg fleet” for delivering orders from pure vegetarian restaurants.

