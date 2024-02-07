Zomato, Swiggy To Get Competition As Tata Neu Plans To Enter In The Food Delivery Market

Advertisement

Tata Neu, the all in one app by the Indian conglomerate is ready to step up in the sector of food ordering space by piggybacking on the Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC), according to a report of four people aware about the developments.

“It is likely to be launched for closed-user group trials in the next few days. But, the feature may still be a month or more away from going live for the broader public,” said one of the persons.

“This will give a chance to Tata Neu to cross-sell its other products on the app — across categories like apparel, jewellery, grocery, electronics, flights and more,” another one added.

Currently, Zomato and Swiggy are the biggest market players in the market with holding 95% of the market share. They serviced a gross order of approximately $6 billion in the last financial year 2023

