sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Zomato’s New Food Rescue Feature: Get Canceled Orders at Discounted Prices. Here's How

Published 16:40 IST, November 11th 2024

Zomato’s New Food Rescue Feature: Get Canceled Orders at Discounted Prices. Here's How

Zomato’s "Food Rescue" offers canceled orders within a 3km radius at discounted prices to reduce food waste.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Zomato's new 'Food Rescue' initiative
Zomato launched new 'Food Rescue' initiative | Image: Republic Business
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:40 IST, November 11th 2024