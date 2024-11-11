Published 16:40 IST, November 11th 2024
Zomato’s New Food Rescue Feature: Get Canceled Orders at Discounted Prices. Here's How
Zomato’s "Food Rescue" offers canceled orders within a 3km radius at discounted prices to reduce food waste.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Zomato launched new 'Food Rescue' initiative | Image: Republic Business
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
16:40 IST, November 11th 2024