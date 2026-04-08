‘Zombie Drug’ Scare in India: Bengaluru Video Sparks Concern, Second Video in Two Months

Viral clip from Bagalur adds to worries after similar Chandigarh case; experts urge caution as rumours spread

Major concern is being seen across India after a new viral video from Bengaluru triggered fresh fears about the so-called “zombie drug.” The clip, reportedly from Bagalur near Nitte College, shows a man standing completely still for several minutes, appearing unresponsive and unaware of his surroundings. The visuals have unsettled many, with users on social media warning about the possible spread of a dangerous substance linked to trance-like behaviour.

While the exact cause behind the man’s condition is not officially confirmed, many online users have linked it to Xylazine, a drug that has caused serious health crises in countries like the United States. Often referred to as a “zombie drug,” xylazine is known to leave users in a motionless, almost lifeless state for extended periods.

The Bengaluru video is not the first such case to alarm people. Just last month, a similar incident was reported in Chandigarh, where a man, believed to be a delivery worker, was seen standing still in a residential area for nearly two hours. Eyewitnesses said he remained unresponsive, staring blankly with a cigarette in his mouth and showing no awareness of his surroundings. The situation became so unusual that locals eventually called the police, who took him for medical evaluation. However, the exact reason behind his condition was never confirmed.

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These back-to-back incidents have now led to speculation that a dangerous substance could be making its way into Indian cities. Some users on X have even claimed that such drugs may have entered through cross-border routes, though there is no official confirmation of this.

Globally, xylazine has already raised serious red flags. Originally approved for veterinary use by the Food and Drug Administration, the drug is not meant for human consumption. It has been found mixed with illegal drugs like heroin and fentanyl to increase their effects. One of the biggest risks is that xylazine does not respond to naloxone, the standard treatment used to reverse opioid overdoses.

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Health experts say repeated use can cause extreme drowsiness, slow breathing, and severe skin wounds that can worsen quickly. In extreme cases, untreated wounds can lead to dead tissue, sometimes requiring amputation. Reports from the United States have shown how widespread the issue became, with cities like Philadelphia once detecting xylazine in a majority of tested street drug samples.