Zubeen Garg Last Rites Today: Dogs Iko, Rambo, Tiya & Maya Pay Tribute; Assam CM Says 'There Will Never Be Another Zubeen'
Late singer Zubeen Garg's four beloved dogs Iko, Rambo, Tiya, and Maya paid their final tribute to their owner at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium.
Guwahati: In a heart touching moment the four beloved dogs of late singer Zubeen Garg Iko, Rambo, Tiya, and Maya paid their final tribute to their owner at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium. Lakhs of fans gathered to say goodbye to Assam’s musical icon Zubeen Garg .
The dogs sat quietly near the stage where Zubeen’s body was kept for public viewing.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his thoughts on this heartbreaking scene. In a post on X, he wrote, “It is often said that dogs are a man's best friend, and if dogs love you, you are a great man. For Iko, Diya, Rambo & Maya, Zubeen was their family. As they bid a final farewell, they must have felt the same emotions we are feeling now heartbroken.”
Social media was flooded with photos and videos of the moment, and many shared their emotions online.
Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains were brought back from Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the Northeast India Festival. His body was first kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and later taken to Sarusajai Stadium, where lakhs of fans gathered to mourn the loss.
The final rites were scheduled for September 23 at Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur, with full state honours. Chief Minister Sarma, while addressing the media, confirmed that the cause of death listed on the death certificate received from Singapore was "drowning." He added that the post-mortem report was still awaited.
