Zubeen Garg's Death: Friend Sanjive Narain Demands Central Probe, Sketches Minute-by-Minute Timeline Of Events Following The Tragic Incident

Sanjive Narain, CMD of Prag News, on Thursday demanded a central probe in the purported conspiracies surrounding the death of his friend and popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Narain also narrated the series of events that took place after he landed in Singapore on the day that Garg died. Garg, a popular figure in Assam reportedly died due to seizure while swimming off a Singaporean island on September 19.

"I don’t think there was any conspiracy. But yes negligence was there and in the first place — negligence was on the part of Siddharth, his manager. He says that he couldn’t control Zubeen. If that is so they should have changed him... I’m not much aware about the transaction and all, but since these matters are coming up I’m demanding a Central investigation (sic)," Narain told Republic TV.

Narain recounted the series of events after he landed in Singapore on the morning of September 19, the day of Garg's death. Narain pieced together the order of events that unfolded after learnt about the tragic incident over a call at 3 pm local time when he stepped out for lunch that afternoon.

"I never met him in Singapore... I got the news at 3 pm (Singapore Time) and rushed to the port. In the port I saw that Zubeen was being given CPR on the yacht," Narain said.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Narain had shared a detailed timeline of the series of events following the tragic death of the popular Assamese singer.

Sanjive Narain Shares Timeline That Followed Zubeen Garg's Death

- I landed in Singapore on September 19 morning and checked into the room.

- I got a call from Shyamkanu informing about Zubeen’s accident at about 3 pm local time.

- I immediately took a taxi and rushed to the spot.

- Para medics were pumping Zubin's chest and one was giving CPR when I reached the port.

- I blasted at them as why they brought him there. His manager Siddharth was crying.

- Police tried to stop me - later - they let me in.

- I asked them to immediately shift Zubeen to hospital

- By the time I reached hospital- he was already no more

- We immediately called off everything- we informed everyone back home

Zubeen Garg's Death: Background

Popular Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, a celebrated figure in the northeastern state of Assam died in Singapore on September 19 prior to his appearance at a music festival. While early reports suggested that Garg died during a scuba diving session, his wife Garima Saikia Garg later clarified that he died of seizure while swimming in Lazarus Island. Following massive outrage in the state and conspiracy theories surrounding his untimely death, the Assam Government ordered an SIT probe into the circumstances that led to Garg's death.