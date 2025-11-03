Zubeen Garg's Death Not An Accident, Probe Reveals Murder: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a startling revelation in the shocking death of Assam's cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, claiming that his death in Singapore was not an accident, but a case of murder. The Chief Minister's assertion has left the fans and well-wishers of the singer stunned and demanding justice.

Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 this year while he was swimming in the sea in Singapore. The Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been probing the case since then. Recently, a two-member team of the Assam Police, comprising CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, visited Singapore to investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg's death.

During their visit, the team interacted with several people linked to the case, gathering crucial evidence and insights that have led CM Himanta to claim that Zubeen's death was no accident. According to Himanta Sarma, the SIT is now preparing to file a charge sheet in the case, with a target date of December 8. "I am not terming it an accident. The charge sheet in Zubeen Garg's murder case needs to be submitted by December 17. I have set a target to submit it by December 8. We are ready now," the CM said.

However, the Chief Minister's claim has raised eyebrows, given the lack of concrete evidence to support the murder theory. While the investigation is still ongoing, Sarma's assertion has undoubtedly added a new layer of complexity to the case. The state government will need to seek approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to file the charge sheet, as the incident occurred abroad.

Advertisement

Sarma revealed that he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the approval process. "If any incident takes place abroad, an approval is required from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Yesterday, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get an approval soon," Sarma said. "Then, we will file the charge-sheet."

The SIT will likely write to the MHA in the next three to four days, seeking the necessary approval to proceed with the case. Amidst the ongoing investigation, the people of Assam are eagerly awaiting justice for the beloved singer. Garg's fans have been demanding a thorough probe into his death, and the Chief Minister's claim has only intensified their desire for truth and accountability.