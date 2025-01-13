Zuckerberg Fakery Gets Solid Shutdown In Public Call Out From Indian Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called out Mark Zuckerberg's Meta for giving factually incorrect information about Lok Sabha election results 2024 saying it’s disappointing to see misinformation from Zuckerberg himself and asked him to uphold facts and credibility.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “As the world’s largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM Narendra Modi's leadership.”

“Zuckerberg’s claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect,” he said.

“From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during COVID, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi’s decisive 3rd-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust,” he added.