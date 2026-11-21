Haridwar: A spectacular Deep Mahayagya featuring the simultaneous illumination of more than 24,000 earthen lamps marked one of the most spiritually significant moments of the centenary celebrations of Param Pujya Gurudev Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya and Param Vandaneya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma in Haridwar. Thousands of members of the Gayatri Parivar came together to take a collective pledge to uphold Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma’s ideals and carry forward the vision of Yug Nirman envisioned by Gurudev.

Dr. Chinmay Pandya, a key leader of the All World Gayatri Parivar, played a prominent role in the proceedings, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to spiritual awakening, social transformation and the dissemination of Gurudev’s philosophy among people across the country and beyond.

The Deep Mahayagya transformed the venue into a magnificent spectacle, with thousands of lamps arranged in artistic formations depicting the centenary celebrations and the Gayatri Mahamantra. Beyond its visual grandeur, the ceremony symbolised the awakening of inner consciousness and the collective responsibility of individuals towards building a more compassionate, value-driven society.

Addressing the gathering, Hon’ble Governor Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen highlighted the importance of women's empowerment in Indian culture and described Vandaneya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma as an inspiring role model for women. He observed that the centenary celebrations represented a confluence of India's spiritual heritage, the Rishi tradition, human values and ideals of social upliftment.

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In her message, Revered Shaildidi, head of the organisation, emphasised that the true significance of a Deep Yagya lies in awakening the higher virtues within individuals and dedicating them to the welfare of society and humanity.

On the occasion, Governor Dr. Dhal Singh Bisen and Revered Shaildidi jointly released the book Maa Bolti Hai. Dr. Chinmay Pandya felicitated the Governor by presenting him with a commemorative memento and literature based on the philosophy and teachings of the Yug Nirman movement.

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The centenary celebrations also witnessed the participation of prominent national figures. Earlier in the day, RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat addressed the gathering, describing the completion of a century by an organisation and sustaining its journey through discipline as a significant achievement. He highlighted the role of organisations such as the Gayatri Parivar in advancing larger societal and spiritual objectives.

The celebrations brought together thousands of devotees, volunteers and members of the Gayatri Parivar, reaffirming the organisation's century-long journey of spiritual service and social reform.