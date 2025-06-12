5 Things To Try This Father's Day Instead Of The Usual Gift Giving

Ever wanted to squeeze in your family time in your father's active schedule? Well, no more waiting for a week off to have fun with your fathers. Originating in the US and celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, this June 15th is the perfect opportunity to give it up for your dads and laud their efforts for the family.

But this time around, take a U-turn from the usual breakfast-in-bed, gift-giving, and cake-cutting routine. Fathers value quality time with their family the most, so why not give them exactly that with a twist of their favourite activities? Take a look at 5 exciting things you can do to have a blast this Father's Day.

Long drive and long talks

Dads really appreciate long drives, so let your fathers be the 'passenger princess' this time. Drive in the lap of nature's serenity on a long highway and strike up a conversation with him.

Let him in on some secrets for that personal touch to your perfect day out and to end this emotional rollercoaster, have a hearty breakfast at a nice place.

For the adventure lovers

If your dad bonds over a breathless trek and jungle safari, trekking in the nearby hills should be your pick. For people residing near Gurgaon, Aravali Hills are a good option to explore. It will be beautifully soothing and who knows, you might learn some interesting life skills from your dad.

Go go-karting

With your friends, yes it's cool, but with your dad? An experience you'll never forget. A race to challenge your dad's driving skills sounds fun until he gets competitive. Enjoy the little moment of rivalry on tracks.

Arcade challenge

A full-on gaming battle between father and kid will perfectly mark a thrilling day. Blend his childhood memories with some modern games and see the competitiveness unleash. But don't be afraid of being a sore loser, it's your father's day.

Slide on rides in an amusement park