5 Things To Try This Father's Day Instead Of The Usual Gift Giving

Ever wanted to squeeze in your family time in your father's active schedule? Well, no more waiting for a week off to have fun with your fathers. Originating in the US and celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year, this June 15th is the perfect opportunity to give it up for your dads and laud their efforts for the family.
But this time around, take a U-turn from the usual breakfast-in-bed, gift-giving, and cake-cutting routine. Fathers value quality time with their family the most, so why not give them exactly that with a twist of their favourite activities? Take a look at 5 exciting things you can do to have a blast this Father's Day.
Dads really appreciate long drives, so let your fathers be the 'passenger princess' this time. Drive in the lap of nature's serenity on a long highway and strike up a conversation with him.
Let him in on some secrets for that personal touch to your perfect day out and to end this emotional rollercoaster, have a hearty breakfast at a nice place.
If your dad bonds over a breathless trek and jungle safari, trekking in the nearby hills should be your pick. For people residing near Gurgaon, Aravali Hills are a good option to explore. It will be beautifully soothing and who knows, you might learn some interesting life skills from your dad.
With your friends, yes it's cool, but with your dad? An experience you'll never forget. A race to challenge your dad's driving skills sounds fun until he gets competitive. Enjoy the little moment of rivalry on tracks.
A full-on gaming battle between father and kid will perfectly mark a thrilling day. Blend his childhood memories with some modern games and see the competitiveness unleash. But don't be afraid of being a sore loser, it's your father's day.
Not a school time thing but a fun-packed day waiting for you to join. Relive the childhood thrill of rides. Let the amusement park amuse you and your dad with an adrenaline rush.
