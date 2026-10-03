84% of India’s Top Women Leaders Are Self-Made: The New Face of Leadership

India’s women leaders are increasingly building their way to the top rather than inheriting a seat at the table. The 2026 Candere Hurun India Women Leaders List offers a striking snapshot of this shift: 98 of the 117 women featured on the list are self-made, accounting for 84% of the total.

The finding is significant not simply because of the number of women making it to leadership positions, but because of what their journeys represent. From entrepreneurs and CEOs to athletes, authors and social-impact leaders, the pathways to leadership are becoming increasingly diverse.

For Richa Srivastava Madhukar, Head of Sales at a global company, this change reflects a broader evolution in how leadership and business success are being built.

“The Hurun numbers tell us 84% of women leaders didn’t inherit their way to the top. I would push that idea a bit further-measuring the final title without accounting for each woman’s journey isn’t measuring the same achievement. There is a real idea in hiring research called “distance travelled”. A woman who came from wealth and went to, say, an Ivy League school has travelled a real staircase, but one which was well lit and had handrails all through. While another who battled illness, raised children without much support, and survived abuse did it on an entirely invisible staircase. The only thing she could see was perhaps the next step and sometimes not even that,” says Madhukar.

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The Hurun list spans 12 categories this year, up from nine in 2025, and brings together women associated with businesses and organisations representing a combined valuation of ₹39 lakh crore, according to the report. The list also cuts across generations, with 19-year-old para archer Sheetal Devi being the youngest honouree and 86-year-old Cremica founder Rajni Bector the oldest.

Madhukar believes that the growing representation of women across sectors reflects a deeper shift in how growth is measured, not just by professional success, but by resilience, courage and the ability to overcome life's challenges.

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“If these lists are going to measure resilience, that’s the measure that actually counts. That’s the measure that inspires the woman on the hospital bed, the woman raising her kids alone. It says to her – it's never too late, gather courage, borrow courage (from this list) and let's go. Finally, every challenge prepares us for the final title-that one that is also looking for her,” she says.

“The strongest growth stories are rarely the work of one individual. They happen when people across functions understand the same business problem and pull in the same direction,” Madhukar says.

The Hurun findings suggest that this ability to build, adapt and create value is increasingly defining the new generation of Indian women leaders, with family legacy no longer being the only route to the top.